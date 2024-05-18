Saudi Arabia Holds Controversial First Swimwear Fashion Show: Video

Saudi Arabia: In a move that has sparked significant controversy, Saudi Arabia held its first-ever fashion show featuring swimsuit models on Friday.

This event marks a stark departure from the country’s traditional values, where less than a decade ago, women were required to wear body-covering abaya robes.

The poolside show, featuring the work of Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, showcased mostly one-piece swimsuits in shades of red, beige, and blue. The models’ attire, which included exposed shoulders and partially visible midriffs, has raised eyebrows in the conservative kingdom.

“It’s true that this country is very conservative, but we tried to show elegant swimsuits which represent the Arab world,” Qanzal told AFP. She emphasized that the show was a “historic moment,” being the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

Fashion show at Saudi.. pic.twitter.com/ExvJXgEfyH — Baseer Wani (@BaseerWani) May 18, 2024

The fashion show took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, part of the Red Sea Global project, which is a key element of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Swimsuit fashion show under the guidance of ulema in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/DSPSXf6nz4 — 🏴🏳️ عاديات🦋༘⋆ (@TheAdiyat) May 18, 2024

Since becoming first in line to the throne in 2017, Prince Mohammed has introduced a series of dramatic social reforms aimed at modernizing Saudi Arabia’s image. These changes have included sidelining the once-feared religious police, reintroducing cinemas, and organizing mixed-gender music festivals.

However, these reforms have coincided with increased repression of dissent, including from conservative clerics who oppose such moves.

Saudi Arabia held its first fashion show featuring swimsuit models, an envelope-pushing step in a country where less than a decade ago women were required to wear body-covering abaya robes. pic.twitter.com/auZKX3F8eH — Suhaib (@SuhaibAyaz) May 18, 2024

While the fashion industry contributed $12.5 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2022, the decision to host a swimwear fashion show has been perceived by many as a step too far, causing discontent among those who uphold traditional Islamic values.

This event underscores the ongoing tension between modernization efforts and conservative traditions in the kingdom.