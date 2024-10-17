Saudi Arabia’s new initiative for stronger bonds with Indian, other expats

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a new initiative that aims at promoting quality of life and developing stronger bonds between the local society and the Indian and other expatriate communities through cultural promotion.

Unveiling the Global Harmony initiative here on Wednesday night, Saudi deputy minister for media Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, said, “This initiative will also showcase the different cultures of the expats and how they are living in harmony.”

The Global Harmony initiative is a part of Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life programme to attain its ‘Vision 2030’ objectives.

Ambassador of India Suhel Ajaz Khan and top diplomats of many other countries were present on the occasion.

After the launch, Al-Ghamdi said Indians living in Saudi Arabia are contributing in a large way to the greater Saudi society.

Khan said Indians are the largest expat community in Saudi Arabia with an approximate 2.6 million people. “The Indian community is increasing. Last one year itself, the community has increased by about 2,00,000 people,” he added.

Khan attributed the increase in the numbers to multiple reasons.

“There are big economic opportunities because of Vision 2030. But the most important factor is that there is immense goodwill for Indians in this country and that is something which makes people rely more on the Indian workers.

“Over the years, the profile of Indian workers has also changed. More and more skilled Indian workers are here now,” he added.

Khan also said bilateral relations are on an upswing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the Kingdom twice and the Saudi crown prince was also in India for the G20 Summit.

There have also been landforce and naval exercises between the two countries, he said.

The Global Harmony initiative is showcasing the diverse lives of residents in the kingdom, from across countries and cultures from October 13-21 at the ongoing Riyadh Season at Al-Suwaidi Park here.

Besides India, the other participating countries are the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh and Egypt.

The Al-Suwaidi Park venue has live performances by different dance troupes, music groups and singers from India.

Among the participants from India are musician Himesh Reshammiya, rapper Emiway Bantai and cricketers Umran Malik and S Sreesanth, the organisers said.

A separate bazaar area has also been set up with Indian cuisines, clothing items and handicrafts.

The Global Harmony initiative aims to showcase the diverse lives of residents in the kingdom, highlight their professional and family life, social and recreational activities, contributions to the economy, success stories, and cultural integration in the Saudi society.

It also highlights the government and the private sector efforts to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities.

Launched in 2016, ‘Vision 2030’ is a blueprint for diversifying the economy, empowering citizens, creating a vibrant environment for both local and international investors, and establishing Saudi Arabia as a global leader. There are three stages, each lasting five years and building on the last.

The Global Harmony event, being held in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, is part of the 45-day Riyadh Season, considered one of the world’s largest winter entertainment events that started on Sunday.