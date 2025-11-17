Saudi bus accident: Telangana Bhavan officials in touch with MEA

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi held an emergency review meeting on the bus accident that occurred in Saudi Arabia involving Indian passengers travelling from Makkah to Madina.

At the meeting held at Telangana Bhavan, Resident Commissioner Dr Shashank Goel reviewed the initial reports through various official channels. He instructed senior officials to immediately prepare a proper action plan and gather accurate information about those affected and injured.

He directed that continuous coordination be maintained with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities.

Also Read: Chandrasekharan murder case: SC seeks trail court records to review bail plea of accused

Shashank Goel asked officials to coordinate with senior authorities in Hyderabad and those handling NRI welfare. He emphasised the need to confirm the exact number of individuals from Telangana involved in the accident and ensure that all relief measures are taken without delay.

To facilitate faster information flow and communication, the Resident Commissioner directed that a Telangana Bhavan officer be stationed full-time at the Ministry of External Affairs office. This officer will remain available round-the-clock to collect details and coordinate all required procedures related to the accident.

The Resident Commissioner stated that Telangana Bhavan officials will remain available at all times to provide information related to the incident. The meeting was attended by Dr Gaurav Uppal, Secretary (Coordination), and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 42 Indian pilgrims in the Saudi bus accident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

“Spoke to senior MEA officials and Home Ministry authorities coordinating efforts Our officers from the Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry are in constant touch with the Saudi authorities. Central government has set up a special helpline so families can get immediate support. We have opened a 24×7 control room with these numbers: 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, 0556122301,” he posted on X.

Bandi Sanjay said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Saudi government, and the Indian diplomats are extending immediate help. “We reassure the families that we will support them fully in every possible way. The injured will receive proper medical care, and we’ll make sure no family feels abandoned,” he added.