Saudi Crown Prince Meets Syria’s Interim President to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a key meeting with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing the latest developments in Syria. This significant meeting comes amid Syria’s ongoing transition following the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Discussions on Security, Stability, and Regional Cooperation

The two leaders focused on critical areas such as enhancing Syria’s security and stability and exploring opportunities for cooperation across multiple sectors. They also exchanged views on regional developments and shared efforts to resolve ongoing challenges. These discussions reflect both countries’ commitment to fostering stronger ties and cooperation in a turbulent region.

Saudi Support for Syria’s Transition

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated President al-Sharaa on his appointment and expressed his best wishes for his success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people. In return, al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support for Syria and its people during this pivotal time in the nation’s history.

Interim President’s First Official Visit Abroad

President al-Sharaa’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks his first official trip abroad since being appointed as Syria’s interim president on January 29, 2025. Having played a key role in the December 2024 offensive that led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad and the establishment of Syria’s transitional government, al-Sharaa has effectively been the de facto leader of Syria since Assad’s ouster.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Economic Ties Between Saudi Arabia and Syria

The meeting highlights the growing diplomatic engagement between Saudi Arabia and Syria’s transitional leadership. With al-Sharaa’s leadership playing a central role in Syria’s post-conflict political future, this visit symbolizes both nations’ desire for closer ties and enhanced regional cooperation, particularly in diplomatic and economic matters.