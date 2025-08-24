Save Constitution – Save India: South India Round Table Conference Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National SC/ST Federation (New Delhi) and All Defence Establishments SC/ST Employees Federation (ND-HYD) organised the South India Round Table Conference at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet, to prepare for the proposed “South India Rath Yatra.”

Labour and Mines Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy said the Congress Party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is committed to the ‘Save India Save Constitution’ movement and urged collective support for a better future.

The conference was attended by all executive committees of both federations, including Prof. Dr. Indira Athawale (National Chairperson), Shri M. Narsing Rao (National Chief Secretary General), Shri G. Shankar (National General Secretary), P. John Paul (National Secretary General, ADESCSTER ND-Hyd), T. Rajalingam (President, TG State Branch), S. Muni Kumar (State Secretary, TG State Branch), K.D. Ramesh, D. Ravi, Mohd. Sanaullah Khan (Chairman, SC, ST, BC, Muslim Front), P. Shanker (Chairman, DBF), B. Padma (Advocate, Jai Bheem Welfare Association, Advisor), M. Vijaya Lakshmi (National Secretary, SSO-LIC, South India), S. Goutham Raju (Advocate), G.H.U., Syed Mohammed Jaweed (Congress worker & social activist), Mohammed Ameeruddin, Daniya, and representatives of various NGOs.