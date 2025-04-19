Save Me from My Wife: Husband Seeks Protection, Fears Murder Like ‘Katil Muskan’ Saurabh Case

Meerut: In a chilling turn of events, a man from Meerut has filed a serious complaint against his wife, claiming that she is involved in drug abuse, illegal possession of firearms, multiple extramarital affairs, and is plotting his murder for insurance money. The case has sent shockwaves through the city, with several similar incidents recently reported.

Husband Seeks Immediate Protection from Police

Gaurav Sharma, a manager at a publishing company in Meerut, approached Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) with a detailed letter requesting security for his life and property. He alleges his wife, Ritanshi Sharma alias Reetu, is a serious threat to him and his family.

Marriage Turned Nightmare After Early Signs of Abuse

The couple was married in 2012 in a simple Hindu ceremony, without dowry. Initially living with his joint family, Gaurav said he had to move out due to Ritanshi’s abusive behavior, frequent fights, and disappearing for days without informing anyone.

Wife Accused of Drug Use and Illicit Relationships

According to Gaurav, Ritanshi is addicted to substance abuse and often brings “unidentified men” to their home in his absence. Concerned, Gaurav invited his 12-year-old nephew Vansh to live with him. The boy later revealed disturbing information — that during Gaurav’s absence, Ritanshi entertained “bad people”, consumed alcohol, and engaged in obscene conversations behind closed doors.

Shocking Digital Evidence Found by Husband

Upon checking his wife’s phone, Gaurav found strong evidence of illicit relationships with at least five men — Ashish alias Sunny (Jagriti Vihar), Raj Verma (Hastinapur), Love Chauhan (Jagriti Vihar), Kuldeep alias Kukki (Pallavpuram), and Aman Singh (Pratap Vihar). He claims to have over 1,200 pages of screenshots and multiple videos as proof.

Claims of Illegal Firearms and Murder Plot for Insurance Money

The most sensational allegation is that Ritanshi allegedly possesses two illegal pistols, reportedly owned by one of her male friends. Gaurav claims she is plotting his murder to claim ₹40 lakh from a travel insurance policy, with help from her associates via social media.

Past Incidents of Legal and Financial Exploitation

Gaurav also stated that in 2013, he and his family were falsely implicated in a case, leading to a forced settlement where Ritanshi extracted ₹2 lakh by cheque, ₹3 lakh in cash, and eight tolas of gold, which she handed over to her father and brother.

Recent Violence and Threats

The final straw came on December 3, 2024, when Ritanshi allegedly physically assaulted Gaurav, hurled abuses at his mother and sister, and left home after threatening to kill him.

Police Begin Preliminary Investigation

Speaking to the media, CO Sadar Dehat Shiv Pratap Singh confirmed receiving the complaint from Gaurav Sharma and stated that it has been forwarded to the Bhavanpur police station for further investigation. “All allegations will be thoroughly examined and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.