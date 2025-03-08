Sayali Satghare: “If You Love Cricket, Keep Working Hard and Believing in Yourself”

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants’ seam-bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare shared her insights on career struggles, women’s cricket evolution, and the impact of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on International Women’s Day.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she emphasized the importance of hard work, self-belief, and enjoying the game for aspiring cricketers.

“Women’s cricket has been rising, especially in the last few years, and it will continue to grow. If you love playing the game, keep working hard and believing in yourself. Enjoy the game because that’s why you started in the first place.”

Overcoming Challenges & Staying Motivated

Sayali, who made her India debut in the ODI series against Ireland in 2024, reflected on her roller-coaster journey since starting in 2015-16.

“There have been many ups and downs, but I’m grateful for everything. It helped me learn about myself. The biggest challenge is dealing with failure—when you’re not doing well, how do you bounce back? Clear focus, strong work ethics, and cutting distractions helped me reach this stage.”

Family & MCA: The Pillars of Her Success

For Sayali, family support and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) backing played a crucial role in her cricketing journey.

“My parents have always been supportive of my cricketing dreams, and it’s their dream too—to see me play for India. The Mumbai Cricket Association has also been incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t have reached here without them.”

WPL’s Impact: Boosting Domestic Cricket Standards

Sayali highlighted how the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has contributed to enhancing domestic cricket standards in India.

“WPL has been a game-changer. Those who play in the league share experiences with their domestic teammates, inspiring others to work harder. Earlier, T20 domestic scores were around 120-130, but now, 170+ is the new benchmark, improving six-hitting abilities and overall gameplay.”

Ashleigh Gardner’s Leadership & Gujarat Giants’ Playoff Push

Having played four WPL games, Sayali praised her captain, Ashleigh Gardner, for her calmness and strategic leadership as Gujarat Giants aim for the WPL playoffs.

“She’s very calm on and off the field and communicates well with players. She ensures everyone is clear on field placements, bowling plans, and game strategies. Her leadership has been crucial for us.”

Women’s Cricket: The Road Ahead

As women’s cricket continues to grow, Sayali believes that strengthening grassroots development and school-level participation is essential for sustained success.

With the WPL raising performance standards, the future of Indian women’s cricket looks brighter than ever.