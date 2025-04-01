Pan India
SBI Announces Temporary Service Outage on April 1 Due to Annual Closing
The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers about a temporary service outage on April 1, 2025, due to the bank’s Annual Closing activities. The scheduled downtime will impact several banking services as SBI finalizes its financial records and reconciles accounts for the new financial year.
Which Services Will Be Affected?
As per SBI’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the following services will be unavailable on April 1, 2025, from 13:00 IST to 16:00 IST:
- Internet Banking
- Retail and Merchant Banking
- YONO & YONO Lite
- Corporate Internet Banking (CINB)
- YONO Business Web & Mobile App
- UPI Services
Which Services Will Remain Available?
Despite the outage, customers can continue using:
- UPI Lite – Available for transactions up to ₹500 per transaction
- ATM Services – Functional for cash withdrawals and basic banking needs
Plan Transactions in Advance
SBI has advised customers to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the downtime. The bank assured that full services would resume after 16:00 IST once the Annual Closing procedures are completed.