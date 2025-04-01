SBI Announces Temporary Service Outage on April 1 Due to Annual Closing

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers about a temporary service outage on April 1, 2025, due to the bank’s Annual Closing activities. The scheduled downtime will impact several banking services as SBI finalizes its financial records and reconciles accounts for the new financial year.

Which Services Will Be Affected?

As per SBI’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the following services will be unavailable on April 1, 2025, from 13:00 IST to 16:00 IST:

Internet Banking

Retail and Merchant Banking

YONO & YONO Lite

Corporate Internet Banking (CINB)

YONO Business Web & Mobile App

UPI Services

Which Services Will Remain Available?

Despite the outage, customers can continue using:

UPI Lite – Available for transactions up to ₹500 per transaction

– Available for transactions up to ATM Services – Functional for cash withdrawals and basic banking needs

Plan Transactions in Advance

SBI has advised customers to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the downtime. The bank assured that full services would resume after 16:00 IST once the Annual Closing procedures are completed.