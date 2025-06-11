SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number on Official Website

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the results of the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate – Customer Support and Sales) mains examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the bank’s official website: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/recruitment-results.

Exam Conducted in April

The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 examination was held on April 10 and 12, and it was conducted in online mode. The paper comprised 190 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates were penalized 1/4 mark for every incorrect answer, as per the negative marking scheme.

Over 13,000 Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India. Candidates who clear the mains will now have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is mandatory for final selection.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Follow these steps to access your result:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in/web/careers/recruitment-results Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage Click on the link titled ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Mains Exam Results Announced)’ A PDF file will open in a new tab Search for your Roll Number in the result PDF Download and save the PDF for future reference

What’s Next?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list are eligible for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT will test the candidate’s ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state for which they have applied. Those failing to qualify the LPT will be disqualified from final selection.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the SBI Careers portal regularly.