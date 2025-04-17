SBI Launches Green Rupee Term Deposit Scheme to Promote Eco-Friendly Investments

In line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines for promoting green finance, the State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new deposit product called the SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit (SGRTD). This initiative aims to channel customer deposits into environmentally sustainable projects across India.

RBI’s Push for Green Finance

On April 11, 2023, the RBI issued guidelines for accepting Green Deposits to help build a strong green finance ecosystem. These guidelines aim to ensure that banks mobilize funds specifically for eligible green activities and eco-friendly projects.

About the SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit

SBI’s Green Rupee Term Deposit is part of this push and is now available across SBI branches and digital channels like Internet Banking and the YONO app. The scheme enables customers to support green initiatives while earning returns on their deposits.

Who Can Apply?

The SGRTD scheme is open to a wide range of customers:

Resident Individuals

Non-Individual Customers

NRIs (available under both NRO and NRE deposit accounts)

Deposit and Tenure Details

Minimum Deposit Amount : ₹1,000

: ₹1,000 No Upper Limit on deposit

on deposit Available Tenures : 1111 days 1777 days 2222 days

:

The scheme is applicable for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits only. It is not available for MOD, Tax Saving, Annuity, or Recurring Deposit accounts.

Interest Rates Offered

Tenure Retail Public Senior Citizens Bulk Deposits (Public) Bulk Deposits (Senior Citizens) 1111 Days 6.65% 7.15% 6.40% 6.90% 1777 Days 6.65% 7.15% 6.40% 6.90% 2222 Days 6.40% 7.40% 6.15% 6.65%

Additional Features and Flexibility

Premature Withdrawal : Allowed as per standard time deposit rules

: Allowed as per standard time deposit rules Loan Facility : Overdraft and demand loan options are available

: Overdraft and demand loan options are available Nomination : Facility is available for all eligible accounts

: Facility is available for all eligible accounts TDS : Deducted as per applicable Income Tax laws; customers may submit Form 15G/15H to avoid deduction

: Deducted as per applicable Income Tax laws; customers may submit Form 15G/15H to avoid deduction Account Transfer: Accounts can be moved across SBI branches nationwide

Encouraging Sustainable Investment

With the SGRTD, SBI hopes to encourage Indian depositors to contribute towards the green transition by supporting initiatives like renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable water management.