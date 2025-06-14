SBI Life Simplifies Claim Process for Families of Air India AI-171 Crash Victims

New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance has announced a set of compassionate measures aimed at easing the claim process for families who lost loved ones in the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The devastating accident claimed the lives of 241 passengers, leaving families grappling with unimaginable grief.

No Death Certificate Required for Claims

Understanding the emotional trauma faced by the families, SBI Life stated that it would not insist on a formal death certificate for processing life insurance claims. Instead, the insurer will accept alternative documents such as official government records, entries from municipal portals, and data from e-governance databases as valid proof of death.

Also Read: Gas Trouble? Try These Effective Home Remedies for Quick Relief!

Minimal Documentation for Faster Settlements

To initiate the claim process, families will only need to submit a few essential documents:

Completed claim form

Original policy document

KYC documents of the nominee

Bank account details of the nominee

Additionally, SBI Life has set up a 24×7 toll-free helpline (1800 267 9090) to assist families with any queries or claim-related assistance.

SBI Life’s Statement of Solidarity

“At SBI Life, we stand in solidarity with the families impacted by this unfortunate tragedy. In these moments of deep loss, our priority is to compassionately ensure a swift and simplified claim settlement experience,” a company spokesperson said.

SBI Life has advised the nominees and family members of victims to contact the nearest SBI Life branch, designated nodal officer, or the company’s customer support team to facilitate the claim process.

LIC Also Takes Similar Steps

The announcement follows a similar initiative by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which also waived the requirement for formal death certificates. LIC is accepting government records and official compensation documents as proof of death to accelerate claim settlements for the AI-171 victims.

Ongoing Investigation Into Air India AI-171 Crash

The ill-fated London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Investigators from India, the US, and the UK are collaborating to determine the cause of the disaster. Preliminary reports suggest a possible twin-engine failure. The black box has been recovered and is being analyzed.