SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 541 Posts, Apply at sbi.co.in

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Notification on June 24, 2025. This year, the bank has announced 541 managerial-level vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Eligible candidates can now apply online at the official SBI website — sbi.co.in.

According to the official announcement, the online registration window for SBI PO 2025 will remain open from:

Start Date: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 Last Date to Apply: July 14, 2025

Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Who Can Apply: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for SBI PO 2025, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification. Final-year students may also apply, provided they can submit proof of graduation by the specified date.

Note: Detailed eligibility criteria, including age limit, reservation policies, and experience (if any), can be found in the official notification PDF available on the SBI website.

How to Apply for SBI PO 2025

Follow these steps to apply for the Probationary Officer recruitment:

Visit sbi.co.in Navigate to ‘Careers’ > Current Openings Click on the link for ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers (2025)’ Register with a valid email ID and mobile number Fill the online application form and upload required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application for future reference.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The SBI PO selection process is a three-stage recruitment procedure:

Preliminary Examination Main Examination (Objective + Descriptive Test) Group Exercise and Interview

Final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance across all three stages, followed by document verification.