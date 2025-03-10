SBI Report: Current Market Turbulence Provides Attractive Entry Points for Long-Term Investors

New Delhi: A new report by SBI Funds Management Limited has highlighted that the current market turbulence presents attractive entry points for long-term investors. The report emphasizes that despite the near-term slowdown, the medium to long-term prospects for Indian equities remain strong, driven by an upcycle in corporate earnings.

The report notes that India’s corporate profits as a percentage of GDP have significantly increased in the last four years after a steady decline for over a decade (2008-2020). This marks a positive trend for long-term investment, particularly as India’s GDP approaches the $3,000 per capita milestone.

Key Sectors Poised for Growth: Discretionary Consumption and Manufacturing

According to the report, the discretionary consumption sector continues to show promise, benefiting from rising incomes as India’s economic growth accelerates. The Union Budget’s tax cuts are seen as a boost for this sector, creating further opportunities for growth. The report also maintains a positive outlook on the manufacturing and investment cycle, with the recent market correction providing potential opportunities for long-term investors in these areas.

Long-Term Investors to Focus on Companies with Strong Business Models

As the current panic in the market subsides, the report believes that markets will return to favor companies with strong business models, long-term earnings growth potential, and sustainable cash flows. It suggests that the focus should be on firms that can weather short-term market fluctuations and maintain consistent performance over time.

Interest Rate Easing and Liquidity Dynamics Impact Market Trends

The report notes that with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiating a policy rate easing cycle, the focus will shift to liquidity dynamics. While the space for rate cuts is limited, the impact of these changes on market yields and spreads could present opportunities for investors with specific risk profiles.

Opportunities in Short Tenor Bond Funds and Money Market Products

SBI’s report also identifies short tenor bond funds as a promising investment, offering higher accruals, wider spreads, and an optimal risk/reward balance. These funds are expected to continue providing attractive opportunities in the coming months and into the next fiscal year.

The report also suggests that the seasonality factors typical of the March quarter are expected to normalize in the next fiscal year, presenting additional opportunities across all categories of money market products. Hybrid funds, which combine equity and debt elements, are also considered highly relevant given the current market volatility.

In conclusion, the report emphasizes that despite short-term market fluctuations, long-term investors should focus on fundamental growth sectors and take advantage of the current dynamics to enhance their portfolio strategies.