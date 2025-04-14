SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025: Applications Open – Earn Up to ₹3.5 Lakh During the Program

Amaravati: The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation has announced the Youth for India Fellowship 2025, offering a unique opportunity for unemployed graduates to contribute to social change in rural India.

What Is the SBI Youth for India Fellowship?

This 13-month-long fellowship aims to empower rural communities by engaging young professionals in critical areas like education, healthcare, and livelihood. The fellowship is designed to inspire social responsibility among youth while helping address key developmental challenges.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Fellowship 2025

Interested candidates must fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a graduate before October 2025

Age must be between 21 to 32 years as of October 1, 2025

Applicants must be Indian citizens, or possess citizenship from Nepal, Bhutan, or be Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)

No written exam is required; candidates will be shortlisted and selected through an interview-only process.

Fellowship Benefits and Financial Support

Selected fellows will receive:

₹16,000 monthly stipend

₹2,000 monthly travel allowance

₹1,000 per month for project-related expenses

Upto ₹90,000 as a lump-sum completion bonus

In total, fellows can receive up to ₹3,37,000 during the program period.

Application Deadline and How to Apply

Applications are currently open, and the last date to apply is April 30, 2025. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official SBI Foundation website to submit their applications.

Hands-On Experience in Rural Development

Fellows will undergo training and work directly in villages, conducting research and implementing social impact projects. The goal is to equip them with essential skills for driving real change on the ground.