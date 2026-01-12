SC Collegium recommends Justice Sujoy Paul as Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 09th January 2026, has recommended appointment of Shri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge, High Court at Calcutta (PHC: Madhya Pradesh) as Chief Justice, High Court at Calcutta,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Justice Paul was appointed as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court on July 18, 2025 and has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice there since October 2025.

Originally a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court in March 2024.

Born on June 21, 1964, Justice Sujoy Paul had his school education at Pandit L.S. Jha Model Higher Secondary School and completed his graduation, post-graduation, and LL.B. from Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

He was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in 1990 and actively practised in civil, constitutional, industrial, service and other branches of law, appearing before various courts.

Justice Paul was elevated as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on May 27, 2011 and was made a permanent Judge on April 14, 2014. He was later transferred to the Telangana High Court, where he took oath as a judge on March 26, 2024. He was transferred to the Telangana High Court at his request, as his son was practising in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In January 2025, he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. On May 26, 2025 Supreme Court collegium recommended his transfer to the Calcutta High Court, and he was subsequently appointed a judge there on July 18, 2025.

On September 15, 2025, the then Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, retired from office, following which Justice Soumen Sen was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice. However, it was clear even then that Justice Sen’s tenure in the acting capacity would be for a limited period, as the Supreme Court Collegium had already recommended his name for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Two days ago, Justice Soumen Sen was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court after the Centre notified his transfer based on the recommendations of the apex court collegium.