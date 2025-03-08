SC Declines Stay on Dharavi Redevelopment, Seeks Response from Maharashtra Govt & Adani Group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to halt the Dharavi redevelopment project being undertaken by the Adani Group. The plea was filed by UAE-based Seclink Technologies, which had originally won the bid in 2019 but lost in the re-tendering process in 2022.

Seclink Challenges Maharashtra Government’s Decision

Seclink Technologies has contested the Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel its earlier bid and award the project to Adani Group through a fresh tender. The company argues that the re-tendering process lacked transparency and fairness.

SC Issues Notice, Seeks Response on Higher Offer

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties after Seclink proposed increasing its offer by 20%. The company initially bid ₹7,200 crore and has now pledged a higher amount, agreeing to all other contractual terms of the highest bidder.

The court has directed Seclink to submit an affidavit detailing its revised financial proposal.

Escrow Account Ordered for Project Payments

During the hearing, Adani Group’s counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, informed the court that the company has already invested in equipment worth hundreds of crores for the project. In response, the bench ordered the creation of an escrow account to hold all project-related payments.

Background of the Dharavi Redevelopment Bidding Process

2018: Seclink Technologies won the bid with a ₹7,200 crore offer.

Seclink Technologies won the bid with a ₹7,200 crore offer. 2019: The Maharashtra government canceled the tender, citing external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and additional land allocation by Indian Railways.

The Maharashtra government canceled the tender, citing external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and additional land allocation by Indian Railways. 2022: A fresh tender was issued with modified conditions, and Adani Properties secured the project with a ₹5,069 crore bid.

A fresh tender was issued with modified conditions, and Adani Properties secured the project with a ₹5,069 crore bid. 2024: The Bombay High Court upheld the government’s decision to reissue the tender, dismissing Seclink’s petition.

The Maharashtra government has defended its actions, arguing that Seclink never signed a formal contract, and the re-tendering was justified due to changes in project scope.

Dharavi Redevelopment: A Major Urban Transformation

The Dharavi redevelopment project aims to transform the 259-hectare slum into a modern urban zone, improving housing and amenities for its residents. The project’s execution is expected to reshape Mumbai’s landscape and impact thousands of lives.