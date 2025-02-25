SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to YSRCP Leaders in Ransacking and Vandalism Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vijayawada East coordinator Devineni Avinash after the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected his plea earlier in a case related to allegedly ransacking the TDP Central office in Mangalagiri in 2021.

The Court also granted anticipatory bail to former Minister and MLA Jogi Ramesh in connection with the alleged vandalism of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu‘s residence.

Devineni Avinash Granted Anticipatory Bail

Avinash was accused of allegedly ransacking the NTR Bhavan, the central office of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in Mangalagiri during the YSRCP regime in October 2021. He faces multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, house trespassing, and attempts to murder, among others. Since September last year, Avinash has been under interim protection.

A bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manmohan granted him anticipatory bail, instructing the petitioner to cooperate fully with the investigation. The Court also warned that any non-cooperation would result in the bail being revoked.

Jogi Ramesh Also Granted Anticipatory Bail

The Supreme Court also extended anticipatory bail to former Minister and MLA Jogi Ramesh, who faces charges related to the alleged vandalism of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli in 2021. Like Avinash, Ramesh had been granted interim protection earlier. The charges against him include rioting, causing hurt, and other violations of public safety.

Both Avinash and Ramesh have been ordered to surrender their passports and not leave the country without informing the investigating officer.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Rules Out Opposition Party Status for YSRCP

Arguments and Opposition in Court

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Avinash, argued that the investigations only began after the change of government and that the incident in question occurred three years ago, involving 88 individuals. He claimed the complainant exaggerated the injuries sustained, and that Avinash was not identifiable in the CCTV footage.

However, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, opposed the plea, alleging that Avinash had not cooperated with the investigation and had failed to provide details of his mobile phone. The Andhra Pradesh government also raised concerns about Avinash’s attempt to leave the country, a claim refuted by Sibal, who clarified that his client had only traveled within India and was unaware of the Court’s instructions.

Other Accused Also Covered by Bail Order

The anticipatory bail order extends to other accused individuals in the case, including Nandepu Jagadeesh, Manyam Jagadish, and Gadela. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and set strict conditions to ensure compliance.