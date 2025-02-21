‘India Got Latent’ row: SC issues notice on YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s plea to quash or transfer Guwahati FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has taken cognizance of a petition filed by prominent YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, seeking to either quash or transfer an FIR registered against him in Guwahati regarding the controversial web show “India’s Got Latent.”

The FIR, lodged by the Guwahati Crime Branch, accuses Chanchlani and other social media influencers of engaging in obscene and offensive discussions on the platform.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh has issued a notice on Chanchlani’s plea and has decided to tag it along with the existing petition of Ranveer Allahbadia, another key figure in the case.

The legal proceedings arise from widespread backlash against explicit remarks made during an episode of the comedy show, which was hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after an episode of “India’s Got Latent” featured multiple content creators, including Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia (also known as BeerBiceps), Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a female contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The explicit nature of the remark led to widespread condemnation from viewers and public figures alike. Social media platforms were flooded with criticism, and many demanded legal action against the individuals involved. Responding to the outrage, Samay Raina promptly removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, but the damage had already been done.

Legal Action and FIR Details

Following the controversy, multiple complaints were lodged against the creators and participants of the show. A formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

However, the most significant legal action came from the Guwahati Crime Branch, which registered an FIR citing violations under several laws, including:

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000

The Cinematograph Act, 1952

The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally acknowledged the case, stating on social media:

“Guwahati police has registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social influencers—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others—for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions in a show titled ‘India’s Got Latent.’”

Supreme Court Proceedings and Interim Relief

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, considering that the Gauhati High Court had already granted interim relief to Chanchlani. He was directed to appear before the Investigating Officer within ten days.

Ranveer Allahabadia had earlier filed a petition under Article 31 of the Constitution, seeking protection from coercive action. His plea also challenged the multiple FIRs lodged against him across various states. Following his plea, the Supreme Court granted him interim relief and is now deliberating on the broader implications of the case.

Public Reaction and Industry Response

The incident has triggered a larger debate on the responsibility of social media influencers and content creators. Many argue that digital content, while creative and humorous, must adhere to ethical and legal standards. Others believe that the FIRs represent an overreach and a threat to creative freedom.

Ranveer Allahabadia, acknowledging the backlash, issued a public apology on social media:

“It was not appropriate. It wasn’t even funny. I regret being part of that conversation.”

While some netizens accepted the apology, others called for stricter action against digital platforms that allow such content to be aired in the first place.