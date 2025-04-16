SC Slams Telangana Over Tree Felling in Hyderabad, Demands Plan to Restore 100 Acres of Forest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Telangana government for rapidly felling trees on 100 acres of forested land near the University of Hyderabad and directed it to submit a restoration plan — warning of severe consequences for senior officials if action wasn’t taken.

The top court questioned the “tearing urgency” with which the trees were cut down during a three-day holiday period, calling it a clear environmental violation.

“If you want your chief secretary to be saved from any severe action, you have to come out with a plan to restore those 100 acres,” said Justice B R Gavai to senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Telangana government.

The court also took note of disturbing visuals showing herbivores fleeing the area and being attacked by stray dogs. In response, it directed the Telangana wildlife warden to take immediate steps for the protection of affected wildlife.

No Further Tree Felling Allowed

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, categorically ordered that not a single additional tree should be felled in the Kancha Gachibowli area. It also asked whether the state had obtained proper permissions for the activity and referred to a 1996 ruling that clarified the legal definition of forests.

“You can’t have high-rises in the company of deer,” remarked Justice Gavai, stressing the importance of environmental balance.

CEC Report and Environmental Concerns

The court reviewed an interim report by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and a Telangana High Court registrar which confirmed that massive deforestation had taken place and machinery had destroyed around 100 acres. Wildlife such as peacocks, deer, and birds were also spotted in the area — suggesting the existence of a natural habitat.

Amicus curiae K Parameshwar also informed the court that the state had mortgaged the deforested land to a private entity for ₹10,000 crore.

Next Hearing on May 15

Granting the state four weeks to respond to the CEC’s findings, the court set the next hearing for May 15. Until then, it ordered a complete halt to any further activity on the site.

“For the protection of the environment and ecology, we will go out of the way,” said the bench, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure complete justice.

