Scammer Season: Cybersecurity Experts Warn IPL Fans Against 3 Major Online Scams

Mumbai: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to grip the nation, cybercriminals are also jumping on the bandwagon, launching deceptive campaigns to exploit unsuspecting fans. Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has issued a warning to Indian cricket lovers, identifying three prominent IPL-related online scams currently targeting users across the country.

Scammers Exploiting IPL 2025 Popularity

With millions of fans seeking match tickets, streaming options, and merchandise, fraudsters have created scam websites and phishing campaigns to steal money and personal data. Kaspersky experts have revealed the tactics being used and provided visual examples to help the public spot and avoid these traps.

Scam 1: Fake IPL Ticketing Websites

The first and most common tactic involves fraudulent websites posing as official ticket-selling platforms. These scam sites replicate branding, logos, and user interfaces of legitimate platforms, tricking users into paying for tickets that are never delivered.

Victims are typically asked to pay using credit/debit cards and offered no refund options, leaving them defrauded.

Scam 2: Fake Streaming Websites

Kaspersky also uncovered websites claiming to offer free IPL match streaming, which redirect users to dangerous phishing or scam pages. These links may:

Steal personal data

Infect devices with malware

Trick users into making fake payments

Users are advised to only use official streaming services such as JioCinema, Hotstar, and Star Sports.

Scam 3: Free Ticket Giveaway Scams

Another growing scam involves fake promotional campaigns offering free IPL tickets. Victims are asked to:

Share their phone numbers

Forward the link to WhatsApp groups and contacts

These scams collect contact details for phishing attacks, generate ad revenue, or resell data on the dark web.

Expert Warning: Stay Alert Amid AI-Driven Phishing

“An event like IPL 2025 draws massive online and offline crowds. Cybercriminals exploit this demand,” said Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business for India at Kaspersky.

He added,

“AI-driven phishing scams make threats more difficult to detect. In 2024, we blocked 26% more phishing attempts than in 2023, and this trend will continue to grow in 2025.”

Dos and Don’ts to Stay Safe During IPL 2025

Kaspersky also released safety guidelines for IPL fans to help avoid cyber fraud:

✅ Do:

Buy tickets only from official platforms

Use authorized IPL streaming services (JioCinema, Hotstar, Star Sports)

(JioCinema, Hotstar, Star Sports) Check website URLs carefully for spelling errors and HTTPS security

for spelling errors and HTTPS security Install reliable cybersecurity software

Verify app developer info and user reviews before downloading IPL-related apps

❌ Don’t: