SCCL CMD N. Balram Wins Best CMD Award in South India

Sri N. Balram, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), has been honored as the Best CMD in South India by the prestigious Asia Pacific HRM Congress. The award was presented at a national-level conference held in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Sri N. Balram received this recognition for his outstanding leadership in steering SCCL towards record-breaking achievements, strong financial growth, and strategic business expansion. Under his leadership, SCCL made history by commencing operations at the Naini coal block in Odisha, obtaining licenses for gold and copper exploration in Karnataka, and moving into the critical minerals sector. He also initiated agreements for major solar and thermal power projects in Rajasthan.

His leadership has also been lauded for financial innovation, worker welfare, and social responsibility. Notably, SCCL introduced a ₹1 crore accident insurance cover for every worker, launched significant CSR initiatives in nearby villages, and promoted environmental conservation — with Sri Balram personally planting more than 20,000 saplings.

While receiving the award, Sri Balram said:

“This recognition is not mine alone — it belongs to the entire Singareni family. Together, we will work with dedication to take Singareni to global prominence in the years ahead.”

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. R.P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director of the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (Kolkata), and Ms. Smriti Bhatt Deora, Founder of the Advantage Group.