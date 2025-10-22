Hyderabad Tragedy: School Bus Catches Fire in Rangareddy District

Hyderabad: A major accident was narrowly avoided near Laxmiguda Vambe Colony under the Mailardevpally Police Station limits when a Delhi Public School bus suddenly caught fire on Wednesday.

According to reports, the bus was on its way to Nadergul when smoke began billowing from the engine compartment. Alert to the danger, the driver, identified as Hari Prasad, quickly pulled the vehicle to the roadside and ensured everyone’s safety.

Within moments, flames engulfed the bus completely, reducing it to ashes. Fortunately, there were no students on board at the time of the incident, preventing what could have been a serious tragedy.

Firefighters from Chandrayangutta Fire Station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after a strenuous effort.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which is suspected to have originated from an engine malfunction. The prompt action of the driver was widely praised for preventing a potential disaster.