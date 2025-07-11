School Bus Hits Student Near Akshara International School, Kushaiguda

School Bus Hits Student: A serious accident occurred near Akshara International School in Kushaiguda, where a school bus hit a student, leaving him severely injured. The victim, Chaitanya Gopishetty, a Class 6 student from Subhash Chandra Nagar Colony, was cycling to school when the bus (registration number TS 08 U 1780) collided with him.

School Bus Hits Student: Student Suffers Severe Arm Injuries

In the impact, the boy’s arm was crushed, causing critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Also Read: Chandrayangutta Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Cab Driver Found Dead

Parents Blame School Management for Negligence

Relatives of the injured student staged a protest in front of the school, blaming the school management for negligence and lack of safety measures. The incident has sparked concerns among parents and the local community.

Police Likely to Launch Probe

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident and review whether proper safety protocols were followed by the school and the bus driver.