School Compound Wall Collapses in Hakeempet After Heavy Rains, Vehicles Damaged

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf22 September 2025 - 20:10
Hyderabad: Heavy downpour on Monday evening led to flooding in several parts of the city, with water gushing from the MLA Colony putting immense pressure on local drains. At Hakeempet in Tolichowki, the force of the floodwater caused the compound wall of a government school near Jinsi Chowrasta to collapse.

The sudden collapse damaged an auto-rickshaw, two two-wheelers, and a car that were parked close to the wall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Soon after receiving information, Carwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin visited the spot. He interacted with the affected residents, assured them of support, and distributed ration supplies to the impacted families.

Locals urged authorities to immediately take up restoration works and strengthen the drainage system in the area to prevent similar accidents in the future.

