School Final Exams 2025: Annual Exams for Students Starting from April 7, Summer Vacations to Begin Soon

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has officially released the schedule for Summative Assessment 2 (SA-2) exams for students in government schools across the state. These exams, which are for students in classes 1 through 9, will be held from April 7 to 17.

Exam Schedule for Classes 1 to 8

According to the newly released schedule, the Summative Assessment 2 exams for students in classes 1 to 8 will take place from April 7 to 17. The exams for these students will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on the specified dates.

Class 9 Exam Timings and Format

For class 9 students, the exams will be held slightly later, from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The class 9 exam format will closely resemble that of the tentative public exams, meaning the exam timings and structure may differ slightly from the usual schedules.

Post-Exam Process and Results

After the exams, the evaluation of answer sheets will be completed by April 19. The progress cards will be prepared and handed over to students on April 21. Teachers will collect the progress cards from the students on April 23, which will then be sent to higher grades.

Summer Vacations and Reopening of Schools

After the completion of the exams, all government schools across the state will begin their summer vacation on April 24. Schools will reopen on June 12, marking the start of the new academic session for students.

This schedule provides clarity to both students and teachers, ensuring a smooth transition from exams to summer holidays.