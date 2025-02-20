School Holidays: Good News for Children! Two-day Holiday Announced in Government and Private Schools in These States

School Holidays: In light of upcoming festivals, the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have declared a two-day holiday for all government and private schools. This break will provide students and teachers an opportunity to celebrate the festivals and participate in related activities.

Holiday for Mahashivaratri and MLC Elections



The holiday applies to all educational institutions across both states, allowing families to come together and observe the important occasion of Mahashivaratri. This Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is marked by fasting, special prayers at temples, and night vigils.

Also Read: Telangana Agriculture Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

MLC Elections in Andhra Pradesh



In addition to the festival break, some districts in Andhra Pradesh will observe an extra closure on February 27 due to the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The Election Commission has decided to close schools and colleges in select districts, such as East and West Godavari, Krishna-Guntur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, on election day to facilitate smooth voting processes and ensure that polling stations remain operational without disruption.

School and College Closures on 26th and 27th February in Telangana



In Telangana, schools will be closed on both February 26 and 27 to observe Mahashivaratri, allowing students and teachers to celebrate the festival.

Election Code of Conduct and School Closures



With the MLC elections taking place on February 27, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced in the affected districts of Andhra Pradesh to maintain fair and orderly voting. The Election Commission has also designated officials to monitor the adherence to the MCC guidelines, ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. The government has also ordered the closure of government offices, businesses, and educational institutions in the election areas to encourage maximum voter participation.

Important Advisory for Students and Teachers



Students and teachers are advised to contact their respective schools or colleges for precise details about the holidays and to avoid any confusion. Authorities recommend checking with local institutions for updates and to be informed about any changes to the holiday schedule.

With these breaks, students and staff are set to enjoy an extended holiday and participate in significant cultural and democratic events happening in the region.