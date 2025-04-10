School Job Losers Stage Hunger Strike Outside WBSSC Office

Kolkata: A hunger strike is underway by a group of job losers, including both teaching and non-teaching staff, in front of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office at Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The protesters are demanding that the state government and WBSSC differentiate genuine candidates from those who allegedly obtained jobs through illegal means.

Supreme Court Upholds Panel Cancellation

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court division bench order that canceled a panel of 25,753 school jobs due to the authorities’ failure to segregate legitimate applicants from fraudulent ones.

Hunger Strike Gains Public Support

The demonstrators have called upon civil society to support their protest, drawing parallels to last year’s hunger strike by junior doctors after a tragic incident at R.G. Kar Medical College.

Protesters Insist on OMR Sheet Transparency

Before the strike began on Wednesday, protester Suman Biswas stated,

“We will continue this hunger strike until all candidates’ OMR sheets are made public and segregation is complete.” He emphasized the urgency of transparency and fairness.

Political Leaders Join the Protest

Several BJP leaders, including MP and former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, along with actor-politicians Rupa Ganguly and Rudranil Ghosh, visited the site to show their solidarity with the protesters.

Protest March Planned in Kolkata

The group has announced a protest march in Kolkata on Thursday, urging citizens and civil society members to participate in large numbers.

“We need public support to protect the future of deserving candidates,” said one of the protesters.