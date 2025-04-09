Schools and Government Offices Observe Holidays in India During Second Week of April 2025 – Find Out Why

April 9, 2025 — India will observe public holidays in the second week of April 2025, leading to the closure of schools, government offices, and banks from April 10 to 14. These holidays commemorate major national and religious events, including Mahavir Jayanti, Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Key Public Holidays in India During Second Week of April 2025

1. April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti – Nationwide Holiday

Closures: All schools, government offices, and banks.

All schools, government offices, and banks. Significance: Celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir , the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Celebrates the birth of , the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Observances: Peaceful processions, temple prayers, and community events in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Travel Tip: Expect reduced public transport in Jain-majority regions.

2. April 11, 2025: Jyotirao Phule Jayanti – Regional Holiday

Closures: Schools and government offices in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana .

Schools and government offices in . Significance: Honors Mahatma Jyotirao Phule , a visionary social reformer who championed women’s education and caste equality.

Honors , a visionary social reformer who championed women’s education and caste equality. Local Impact: Districts like Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad may host seminars and cultural programs.

Note: Confirm district-level school closures with state education boards.

3. April 14, 2025: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – National Holiday

Closures: All educational institutions, government offices, and banks.

All educational institutions, government offices, and banks. Significance: Marks the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar , the architect of India’s Constitution.

Marks the birth anniversary of , the architect of India’s Constitution. Key Events: Floral tributes at Ambedkar memorials, rallies, and discussions on social justice in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

Why Are These Holidays Important?

The public holidays in India during the second week of April 2025 reflect the nation’s commitment to:

Cultural Diversity: Mahavir Jayanti highlights Jain principles of non-violence.

Mahavir Jayanti highlights Jain principles of non-violence. Social Justice: Jyotirao Phule Jayanti underscores educational equity.

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti underscores educational equity. Constitutional Values: Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrates India’s democratic framework.

Planning Ahead for the Holiday Period

Verify Local Schedules: Some states may adjust reopening dates for schools and offices. Banking and Markets: Banks close on April 10, while stock markets resume operations on April 12. Travel Advisory: Book tickets early to avoid last-minute crowds at airports and railways.

As schools and government offices observe holidays in India during the second week of April 2025, citizens are advised to:

Track real-time updates via state government portals.

Participate in local events to understand the historical significance of these days.

Use the break to recharge ahead of the academic and financial year’s final quarter.

