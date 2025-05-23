Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking innovation, a team of international researchers led by Chinese scientists has developed contact lenses that allow humans to perceive near-infrared light, a feat that could revolutionize medical imaging and vision enhancement technologies.

Published in Prestigious Journal “Cell”

The research, published on Thursday in the journal Cell, merges the fields of visual neuroscience and rare earth materials. The wearable, transparent lenses convert invisible infrared light into visible colors, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Understanding Human and Infrared Vision Limits

Normally, the human eye can only detect light within the 400–700 nanometres range. Near-infrared light, however, lies between 700 and 2,500 nanometres—allowing it to pass through biological tissues with minimal radiation harm. This range remains invisible to humans under normal circumstances.

Rare Earth Elements Make the Invisible Visible

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, Fudan University, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School (US) engineered rare earth elements to convert infrared wavelengths into red, green, and blue visible light—effectively expanding the human visual spectrum.

In earlier studies, the team injected nanomaterials into animal retinas to enable infrared vision. However, realizing the impracticality of this approach for humans, the scientists turned to soft contact lenses as a non-invasive, wearable solution.

Highly Transparent and Functional Lenses

By modifying the surface of rare earth nanoparticles, scientists were able to disperse them into polymer solutions and create highly transparent contact lenses. Volunteers wearing these lenses were able to recognize infrared patterns, read temporal codes, and distinguish between three distinct infrared “colors.”

Potential Applications Beyond Human Vision

These futuristic lenses could have widespread use cases:

Medical imaging

Color blindness treatment

Information security

Search and rescue operations

Unlike night vision goggles, these contact lenses operate without batteries, making them more natural and convenient in fog, dust, or low-light conditions.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Vision

Although the innovation is still in its early proof-of-concept phase, scientists are optimistic. The contact lenses could one day assist visually impaired individuals and expand the capabilities of human sight—ushering in a new era of interaction with the invisible light spectrum.