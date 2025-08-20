Tragic Accident: Scooty Rider Rams Cop While Escaping Vehicle Check in Chtuppal

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred near Pantangi toll gate in Chotuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhongiri district, Telangana, where a scooty rider, while trying to escape vehicle checking, rammed into traffic police constable Asif, who was on duty checking vehicles.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. On-duty traffic constable Asif sustained serious injuries at three different places on his body. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The scooty rider who caused the accident has been identified as Vishal. Police have launched an investigation into the case and assured that further details will be released soon.