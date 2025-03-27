Scorching Heat Alert: Telangana to Sizzle as Temperatures Soar from Friday!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a warning that temperatures in Telangana are expected to rise significantly from Friday.

Several districts could experience maximum temperatures ranging between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Districts Under Heatwave Warning

The orange alert has been issued for the following districts:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Nirmal

Mulugu

Jagtial

Mancherial

Bhoopalpally

Peddapalli

Karimnagar

Khammam

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Hanamkonda

Warangal

Nalgonda

Jangaon

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Rising Temperatures in Telangana

On Wednesday, Bhadradri Kothagudem’s Sitarampur recorded the highest temperature at 40.6°C. With temperatures likely to soar further, authorities advise precautionary measures to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Precautionary Measures Advised

Avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

during peak heat hours. Stay hydrated and consume more fluids.

and consume more fluids. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes to prevent heatstroke.

to prevent heatstroke. Use umbrellas or hats when stepping out in the sun.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as heatwave conditions intensify across Telangana.