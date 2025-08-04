Secret Drug Party at Chevella Farmhouse: 6 IT Professionals Arrested, LSD, Hashish, and Luxury Cars Recovered

Hyderabad: The Excise Special Task Force (STF) raided a secret drug party at a private farmhouse in Madipally village, Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district. During the operation, six software engineers working for Dell were caught red-handed while consuming drugs.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhijit Banerjee, Simpson, Parthu, Goyal, Yeswanth, and Savio Dennis. They had gathered at a farmhouse named “Serene Orchards” under the pretext of celebrating a friend’s birthday, where LSD, hashish, and alcohol were being consumed.

According to Excise officials:

All the arrested individuals tested positive for drug use.

During the raid, LSD blots, 20 grams of hashish, Ballantine’s liquor bottles, a BMW, and a luxury vehicle, like a Jeep, were seized.

The Excise team further stated that the owner of the farmhouse and the main organizer of the party are currently absconding. The case has been transferred to the Chevella Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

Police have expressed concern over the rising trend of drug abuse among urban youth and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved.