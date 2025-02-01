Hyderabad: Tensions Mount in Congress as Secret Meeting of MLAs Triggers Unrest

A clandestine meeting held by a group of Congress MLAs at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad has stirred unrest within the party, raising questions about growing dissent among party leaders.

The meeting, which took place late Friday night, is believed to have been convened to address grievances regarding the behavior of a Cabinet Minister. Sources indicate that the MLAs, primarily from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Warangal regions, were frustrated with the Minister’s lack of response to their concerns and the delays in executing key development projects in their constituencies.

Grievances and Complaints Spark Tensions

According to reports, the MLAs discussed the ongoing neglect they feel from the Minister, particularly regarding the delay in the release of funds for developmental works. Furthermore, multiple sources pointed to allegations of bribery or commission demands from party leaders to clear pending bills, adding to the growing tensions within the Congress ranks.

Interestingly, the meeting was not a spontaneous affair, as sources reveal that the MLAs had arranged it several days in advance. In the lead-up to the gathering, two of the MLAs are said to have met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to voice their concerns. The MLA meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours, involved at least seven to ten members, although conflicting reports have emerged about the exact number.

Rising Dissatisfaction Among Party Leaders

The meeting has triggered significant unrest within Congress, with many party leaders now questioning the underlying motives and the potential implications for the party, especially with the local body elections on the horizon. Images of the MLAs present at the meeting have already surfaced on social media platforms, further fueling the growing speculation.

A sense of unease is palpable at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress‘ state headquarters, as some leaders express concern over the impact the meeting could have on the party’s unity. With local elections around the corner, there is increasing anxiety about the consequences of this brewing dissent and the potential fallout it could have on the party’s chances.

Speculations Grow as Party Faces Internal Strains

The meeting’s occurrence signals deepening rifts within the Congress, which has been grappling with leadership challenges and organizational issues in recent months. While the party leadership has yet to comment on the matter, it remains to be seen how the party will address the emerging discontent among its members, especially as the state moves closer to key elections.

As tensions rise, Congress now faces the challenge of navigating these internal divisions while preparing for upcoming electoral contests. How the leadership responds to these emerging concerns will likely have a significant impact on the party’s future trajectory in Telangana politics.