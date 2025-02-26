Hyderabad: Section 144 in Cyberabad: Ban on Gathering of 5+ People in Key Areas

Hyderabad: To ensure public order and peace, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IPS, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the vicinity of Zilla Parishad High School Polling Station, Ramachandrapuram, ahead of the Biennial Elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.

Assembly Restrictions Near Polling Booth

The restrictions, which prohibit the assembly of five or more persons within a 100-meter radius, will be in effect on February 27 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The measure aims to prevent any disturbances during the voting process for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.

Strict Action Against Violators

Authorities have warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders will face legal action. The Cyberabad Police have urged citizens to comply with the directives to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process.