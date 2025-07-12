Secunderabad Bonalu Tomorrow: CM Revanth Reddy to Offer Silk Robes to the Goddess

Secunderabad: The grand Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival is all set to be celebrated with traditional fervor in Secunderabad from July 13 to 15. As part of the festivities, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will offer silk robes (pattu vastralu) to Goddess Mahankali as a mark of reverence.

Rangam and Ambari Processions to Draw Huge Crowds

The Bonalu celebrations will conclude with the auspicious Rangam (prophecy ceremony) and the majestic Ambari (elephant procession) scheduled for Monday. Women devotees will offer traditional Bonam—a clay pot filled with rice, jaggery, turmeric, and vermilion—to the deity, in a display of devotion that symbolizes gratitude and protection.

Heavy Police Bandobast and Traffic Curbs in Place

Anticipating a turnout of lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the Hyderabad City Police have imposed traffic restrictions within a 2-km radius around the temple area. Over 1,600 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow and safety.

Additionally, 70 CCTV cameras have been installed for continuous surveillance, and special teams have been assigned to monitor crowd movement and ensure public order.

Devotees Flock for Ashada Bonalu in Large Numbers

The Ashada month Bonalu is a significant festival in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Thousands of devotees, especially women, participate in the spiritual event to seek blessings, offer prayers, and uphold cultural traditions passed down generations.

The Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival is known for its vibrant processions, drum beats, cultural performances, and spiritual energy that reverberates through the lanes of Secunderabad.