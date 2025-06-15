Secunderabad Police Nab Inter-State Gang Behind Multiple Mobile Thefts

Hyderabad: Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested two members of an inter-state gang involved in thefts at Secunderabad railway station. The accused, Ashok Chouradya (70) and Sachin Tarachand Gaykwad (34), both from Maharashtra, have been linked to multiple mobile phone thefts targeting passengers at the station.

Elderly and Middle-Aged Accused Threatened Vendor to Snatch Phone

On June 10, the duo reportedly threatened a water bottle vendor with knives and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before escaping. The vendor was selling bottles near the platform when the incident occurred, raising alarm among commuters.

Habitual Offenders Targeting Passengers on Railway Platforms

According to GRP officials, the accused used to steal mobile phones from passengers resting in waiting halls and sleeping on platforms. Both reportedly had past jobs and were addicted to alcohol and cigarettes. To fund their habits, they engaged in theft and shared the stolen items’ proceeds equally.

Police Nab Suspects After Spotting Suspicious Behavior on Platform One

The police arrested Ashok and Sachin while they were moving suspiciously near platform number one at Secunderabad railway station. The GRP continues to investigate and urges passengers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.