Secunderabad: Youth Killed Over Dispute Involving Woman in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck Bowenpally, Secunderabad, late Saturday night when a 20-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death over a dispute involving a woman. The victim, identified as Mohd Sameer, was a resident of Harshawardhan Colony in Bowenpally.

According to initial reports, Mohd Sameer was called by a group of individuals under the pretext of discussing the matter. The altercation escalated, and the group—comprising at least four people—attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Sameer sustained severe injuries and succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Authorities were alerted immediately, and Bowenpally police arrived at the site for investigation. The body was shifted to a nearby mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the incident stemmed from a personal dispute. The police have registered a case and initiated a search to apprehend the culprits.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents demanding swift action and justice for the victim.