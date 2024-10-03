Security forces kill 6 BLA militants in Pak’s restive Balochistan province

Karachi: Six militants of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army have been killed by security forces during an operation in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, police said.

A security official said the incident occurred during a raid at a BLA hideout in Harnai district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about a BLA hideout in Harnai, security forces raided the area. In the ensuing gunfight six militants were killed, he said, adding that those killed in the gunfight were involved in several other attacks on security forces and civilians.

In a separate incident at Dera Murad Jamali area on Wednesday, armed men attacked a prison van, SSP Fahad Khan Khosa said.

In the retaliatory action by police, a policeman and an under-trial prisoner were also killed in the attack, he said.

Khosa said the armed men opened fire at the van when it came out of the prison’s main gate, resulting in the killing of one prisoner on the spot.

“In the firing, one of the shooters was also killed,” he said, adding that three policemen were also injured in the attack.