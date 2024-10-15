Security Lockdown in Islamabad: Schools Closed, Marriage Ceremonies Banned During SCO Visit

The government of Pakistan, led by Shahbaz Sharif, has implemented a stringent security lockdown in the capital, Islamabad, coinciding with the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a significant four-day visit.

During this visit, Premier Li will chair a regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), marking the first time in 11 years that a Chinese premier has visited Pakistan.

The important SCO meeting is set to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday, with participation from nine member nations, including India, China, Iran, and Russia. The SCO was established in 2001 by China and Russia to address security issues in Central Asia and the broader region.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit will feature representatives from various countries, including the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the vice president of Iran and India’s external affairs minister.

In preparation for the meeting, the Pakistani government has heightened security measures. Authorities declared a public holiday in Islamabad for three days, beginning on Monday.

During this time, schools and businesses will remain closed, and significant numbers of police and paramilitary forces will be deployed throughout the city to ensure safety.

Additionally, the government has prohibited marriage ceremonies in Islamabad during this period to minimize public gatherings and maintain order as dignitaries arrive for the crucial SCO discussions.