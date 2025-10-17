Hyderabad

Security Personnel Assaulted at Lanco Hills for Enforcing Entry Rules

A shocking incident occurred at Lanco Hills, Hyderabad, where a security guard was assaulted while performing his duty.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2025 - 15:33
Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at Lanco Hills, Hyderabad, where a security guard was assaulted while performing his duty. The incident took place when a vehicle linked to a resident tried to enter through the resident lane without MyGate registration.

The security personnel on duty asked the car owner to use the visitor lane, as per the community’s entry procedure. Enraged by this, the resident verbally abused and slapped the guard and also manhandled the Assistant Security Officer (ASO) who attempted to intervene.

The incident, which was caught on video, has been widely shared on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public. Police have been informed, and a complaint has reportedly been filed against the resident involved.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
