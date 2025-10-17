Security Personnel Assaulted at Lanco Hills for Enforcing Entry Rules

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at Lanco Hills, Hyderabad, where a security guard was assaulted while performing his duty. The incident took place when a vehicle linked to a resident tried to enter through the resident lane without MyGate registration.

The security personnel on duty asked the car owner to use the visitor lane, as per the community’s entry procedure. Enraged by this, the resident verbally abused and slapped the guard and also manhandled the Assistant Security Officer (ASO) who attempted to intervene.

The incident, which was caught on video, has been widely shared on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public. Police have been informed, and a complaint has reportedly been filed against the resident involved.