Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions

Tirupati: Authorities have intensified security at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hills in response to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees visiting the holy shrine.

Coordination Between Police and TTD

The Tirupati district police and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which oversees the temple’s administration, have collaborated to enhance vigilance in and around the temple. Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Raju held a high-level meeting with officials to assess and reinforce the security arrangements.

OCTOPUS Commando Unit Deployed

The elite anti-terror unit, Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), along with other security forces, is conducting comprehensive checks in the temple premises. This includes surveillance around the sanctum and increased patrolling.

Vehicle and Luggage Checks Intensified

Stringent vehicle inspections are underway on all routes leading to the temple, including ghat roads from Tirupati. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses and private vehicles are being checked at the Alipiri checkpoint, while the luggage of pilgrims is also being scrutinized.

Security personnel are closely monitoring both the Alipiri Mettu and Srivari Mettu footpaths. All pedestrians are being frisked, and their belongings are being scanned for any suspicious materials.

Post-Pahalgam Attack Precautions

The heightened security follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. In light of recent developments along the India-Pakistan border, local authorities have activated contingency protocols.

Mock Drills Conducted at Key Temples

On May 2, security teams, including OCTOPUS and TTD Vigilance, carried out a mock drill at Sri Kapila Theertham Temple to test readiness against potential terror threats. All relevant departments, including bomb squads, medical teams, fire services, and traffic control, participated in the exercise.

Devotee Turnout and Temple Wealth

The Sri Venkateswara temple is widely recognized as the richest Hindu temple globally. Daily, it attracts 70,000 to 80,000 pilgrims, with the number exceeding one lakh on special days. On May 8, over 71,000 devotees visited the temple for darshan.

TTD Budget for 2025–26

In March, the TTD Board of Trustees approved a substantial budget of ₹5,258.68 crore for the financial year 2025–26, reinforcing its commitment to both temple operations and enhanced safety measures.