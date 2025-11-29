Seeking a Green Card, Facing Handcuffs? Immigrants Detained During Interviews in San Diego

In a concerning trend, immigration attorneys in the United States report that several Green Card applicants — including spouses of American citizens — are being detained and handcuffed during routine interviews at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in San Diego.

The development has raised alarm among immigrant families who followed the legal process, only to face unexpected detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Lawyers Warn of New ICE Practice Targeting Visa Overstays

According to immigration attorney Saman Nasseri, US federal agencies have started arresting individuals who have overstayed their visas, even if they arrived legally and have no criminal background.

Nasseri said his clients — all married to US citizens — were taken into custody during or immediately after their Green Card interviews.

He stated that ICE officers are now making arrests inside USCIS buildings, targeting anyone “out of status” despite being in the middle of their permanent residency process.

Nasseri claims:

Five clients detained in one week

All clients were visa overstays , but with no criminal history

, but with All were “following the normal process” for a Green Card

All were spouses of US citizens

Multiple Attorneys Report Similar Arrests

Attorney Habib Hasbini also confirmed that several of his clients were detained in similar circumstances.

Hasbini revealed:

The first detention occurred on November 12 , shortly before ICE issued an internal memo

, shortly before ICE issued an internal memo Four more clients were detained afterward

He continues to receive calls from affected families

He added that these detentions appear limited to the USCIS San Diego office so far.

Despite Risks, Attorneys Advise: Attend Your Green Card Interview

Hasbini advised immigrants not to skip their interview, even if worried:

Missing the interview may cause automatic case denial

ICE may arrest individuals later anyway

Applicants should prepare family and work backup plans

Lawyers should accompany clients for safety

The warnings highlight the difficult dilemma for visa overstays trying to regularize their status.

Case Highlight: Mexican National Handcuffed During Interview

In another incident, attorney Tessa Cabrera reported that her client, a Mexican national living in the US since 2002, was:

asked to wait during the interview

suddenly approached by two ICE officers

handcuffed inside the USCIS office

taken to the basement of the federal building

of the federal building later transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Center

Cabrera said ICE gave her a Warrant for Arrest, stating officers had “probable cause” based on evidence that the client lacked legal status.

ICE Responds: ‘We Enforce the Law at USCIS Offices Too’

An ICE spokesperson defended the agency’s actions, stating:

ICE focuses on national security, public safety, and border enforcement

Individuals unlawfully present may face: arrest detention removal proceedings

may face: Enforcement applies even at federal sites, including USCIS offices

The spokesperson emphasized that arrests are conducted in accordance with US immigration law.

As concerns grow over the trend of “Go for Green Card, get handcuffed”, immigration attorneys urge applicants — especially those with visa overstays — to stay informed and prepared for potential enforcement actions at USCIS offices.

