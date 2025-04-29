Telangana: Minister Seethakka Demands Immediate End to Operation ‘Kagar’

Tensions over Operation ‘Kagar’ at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border have escalated, with Telangana’s Minister for Tribal Welfare Anasuya Seethakka urging the Centre to immediately halt the operation to safeguard tribal interests and maintain peace in the region.

Call for Protection of Tribal Rights and Peaceful Environment

Minister Seethakka emphasized that the primary goal of both state and central governments should be the establishment of peace. She highlighted that tribal areas fall under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, and therefore, no interference should disrupt the peaceful lives of tribal communities. She warned that Operation ‘Kagar’ has created an atmosphere of fear and panic among the local tribal population.

Representatives of the Bharat Bachao Organization also met Minister Seethakka in Hyderabad today and appealed for efforts to reduce tensions along the border areas.

CPI Maoist Expresses Willingness for Peace Talks

In a related development, Abhay, spokesperson for the banned CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, issued a statement declaring the group’s willingness to engage in peace talks, provided that the central government first announces a ceasefire. He urged both the Centre and state governments to respond positively to this initiative.

Abhay further alleged that under Operation ‘Kagar,’ since January last year, hundreds of Maoists and innocent tribals have been killed during actions by police, paramilitary, and commando forces. He claimed that areas like Kare Gatta have been surrounded by nearly 10,000 security personnel, leading to widespread oppression of local villagers.