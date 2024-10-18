Seethakka distributes loans to Women SHGs under Musi River Rehabilitation program

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, distributed loans to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the Musi River Rehabilitation Program during an event held at Prajabhavan on Friday.

Seethakka handed over cheques to 17 rehabilitated SHGs, benefiting 172 women. The total loan amount distributed was Rs 3.44 crore across these groups.

Speaking at the event, the Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by those who had to relocate but emphasized the need to understand the real conditions.

“If the water levels of the Musi River rise, it could cause severe problems. Natural disasters are occurring frequently, and we must live in a safe environment, with clean air and water,” she said.

She highlighted the hardships endured by previous generations living in the Musi River basin and expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that future generations enjoy better living conditions.

“We are providing loans of Rs 2 lakh to each woman in these SHGs. Of this amount, Rs 1.40 lakh will be waived off by the government, and only Rs 60,000 needs to be repaid by the group over two years,” she explained.

Seethakka encouraged the women to utilize the loans for entrepreneurial ventures, with the government also providing sewing machines to support their business efforts. “We are partnering with women’s groups to explore various business opportunities,” she added.

In addition to financial support, the Minister assured that the government is offering educational facilities to the children of those resettled from the Musi River basin, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

During the event, MIM MLAs Balala and Kausar Moinuddin also spoke, emphasizing the voluntary contributions made by the people of Malakpet towards the Musi River project. They acknowledged the minor challenges still faced by the resettlers but assured that these issues would soon be addressed by the government.

“Many residents have already received double-bedroom houses, and schools along with other facilities are being provided by the government,” they noted.

Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Sreelatha, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, and Stree Nidhi MD Vidyasagar Reddy were also present at the program, lending their support to the rehabilitation initiative.