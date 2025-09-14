Minister Seethakka Inspects Medaram Maha Jatara Preparations, Focus on Smooth Traffic and Safety

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka personally inspected the arrangements for the upcoming Medaram Maha Jatara in Mulugu district.

During the visit, Mulugu SP Shabarish accompanied the Minister as she toured the Medaram surroundings on a bike to assess the condition of the roads.

🔸 Considering the arrival of lakhs of devotees during the Jatara, the Minister instructed officials to identify alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

🔸 She also directed police authorities to prepare special routes to be used in emergency situations and to ensure that VIP movements do not cause inconvenience to devotees.

🔸 Minister Seethakka emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan for vehicle movement, parking facilities, and unhindered passage for emergency vehicles. She directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for the Jatara.

The Medaram Maha Jatara, Asia’s largest tribal festival, is expected to draw massive crowds, and the government has stepped up efforts to provide hassle-free facilities for the devotees.