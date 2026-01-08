Ministers Seethakka Invite Former CM KCR to Medaram Jatara, Invitation Accepted

Hyderabad: Telangana ministers on Thursday personally invited former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to attend the world-famous Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the world. The invitation was warmly accepted by KCR, according to the ministers.

Ministers Personally Hand Over Medaram Invitation to KCR

Minister Seethakka said that during the Assembly session, invitations were personally given to floor leaders of all political parties. However, as she could not meet K. Chandrashekar Rao at that time, the ministers decided to visit his residence and extend the invitation in person.

“We came here to personally invite KCR garu and his wife Shobhamma garu to Medaram,” Seethakka said.

Medaram Jatara Is a Symbol of Tribal Faith and Tradition

Highlighting the significance of the festival, the minister said Medaram Jatara is celebrated in a traditional manner and is regarded as a state festival of Telangana.

She described:

as divine mothers who fulfil the wishes of devotees across regions Medaram Jatara as the largest tribal congregation in the world

A festival that unites people beyond politics and regions

Traditional Offerings Presented to KCR Couple

As part of the invitation, ministers presented traditional offerings, including sacred bangaram (jaggery) and clothes, to KCR and his wife, requesting them to attend the Medaram Maha Jatara.

“Our invitation was accepted positively. KCR garu said he will attend the Medaram Jatara,” Seethakka confirmed.

‘This Is Not the Time for Politics’

The minister made it clear that this was not a political meeting, but a cultural and spiritual invitation.

“This is a state festival we have been celebrating for generations. As daughters of this land, we invited KCR garu with respect,” she said, adding that the former Chief Minister responded positively.

Congress Leaders Also Present

Along with the ministers, Mulugu DCC President Paidakala Ashok and Siddipet DCC President Akanksha Reddy were also present during the meeting with KCR.

The invitation to Medaram Jatara and KCR’s assurance to attend has been welcomed by devotees, highlighting the festival’s importance beyond political boundaries.

