Can’t Manage Family, How Manage State?”: Seethakka Mocks KCR After Kavitha’s Suspension

Hyderabad: Terming the suspension of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha as a ‘family drama’, State minister Seethakka today launched a scathing attack on former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family members and alleged that the ongoing feud within the KCR family is rooted in corruption, particularly surrounding the Kaleshwaram project.

She said Kavitha herself admitted that thousands of crores worth of corruption took place, and that the fight within the family was over the “distribution of illegal money.”

Talking to newsmen, Seethakka questioned whether KCR, who often calls himself the “father of Telangana”, is now in such a weak position that he could not resolve his own family disputes. “If KCR cannot sit with four of his family members and settle the matters, how can he claim to lead a state?” she asked.

The minister recalled Kavitha’s accusation that former MP Santosh Rao amassed hundreds of crores through benami Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, who had allegedly spent huge amounts to defeat her in Mulugu. Despite these serious allegations, TRS remained silent. Would Kavitha be suspended if KTR was not behind it?” she remarked.

She further said that Kavitha’s suspension was a political stunt. “It is unfortunate that KCR’s own daughter’s effigy was burnt. As a father and brother, KCR and KTR could not even prevent this disgrace”, she said and accused KCR’s family of prioritizing their own interests over the party and Telangana activists. “Kavitha was given the MLC post despite the sacrifices of many Telangana activists. Now the same family is humiliating her in public”, she noted.

On this occasion, the minister targeted Harish Rao, linking him directly to corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. “If they are serious about proving innocence, why not allow a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram?, she challenged the BRS leadership.