Seethakka Urges Greater Public Awareness to Tackle Rising Breast Cancer Cases

Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern about the increasing incidence of breast cancer, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka emphasized the importance of raising awareness about cancer among the public.

She urged that doctors should take the initiative in these awareness programs and that efforts should be made to reduce the number of cases.

“Breast cancer is affecting society significantly. Early detection makes it much easier to prevent. With advanced medical facilities available today, there is no reason to feel that life ends when cancer occurs. If physicians instill confidence in their patients, it is possible to overcome this challenge,” Seethakka stated.

A breast cancer awareness conference took place at Yashoda Hospital in Hitech City, Hyderabad, on Sunday, with Minister Seethakka attending as the chief guest. The event also saw participation from Mahila Corporation Chairman Bandru Shobha, numerous doctors, medical personnel, and members of the public.

During her address, the Minister expressed her gratitude to Yashoda Hospital for hosting an awareness campaign focused on breast cancer. She emphasised that these initiatives should be implemented not just in urban centers but also in rural communities, as this is essential for the medical field to fulfill its genuine mission.

Seethakka noted that the Telangana government is setting up health camps in villages with the help of the women and child welfare and health departments, placing particular emphasis on women’s health by offering breast cancer screening tests.

“Healthcare professionals ought to endorse the government’s awareness initiatives,” she stated.