Seifert and Neesham Lead New Zealand to 4-1 Series Win Over Pakistan

Wellington: New Zealand Secures 8-Wicket Victory in Final T20I

New Zealand sealed a comprehensive 4-1 series win against Pakistan after securing an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and final T20I at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.

Neesham’s Five-Wicket Haul Dominates Pakistan’s Innings

Pakistan was restricted to a modest 128-9, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham. After winning the toss and opting to field first, New Zealand’s bowlers immediately applied pressure on Pakistan. Will O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy struck early, reducing the visitors to 24/3 within the powerplay. Neesham continued to wreak havoc in the middle overs, as Pakistan stumbled to 52/5 at the halfway mark.

A partnership between Pakistan’s skipper Salman Agha (51) and Shadab Khan (28) provided some resistance, as the pair added 54 runs in 35 balls. However, Pakistan lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, finishing their innings at a modest 128 runs.

Seifert Powers New Zealand to Victory with a Quickfire 97

In response, New Zealand’s openers Finn Allen (27) and Tim Seifert came out all guns blazing. The duo helped the hosts to their highest-ever powerplay total in T20I history, amassing 92/1 in just six overs. Despite a brief fightback from Sufiyan Muqeem, who removed Allen and Mark Chapman, Seifert continued his assault. He finished the match in style, smashing four sixes off Shadab Khan’s final over, including three consecutive sixes to seal the series victory for New Zealand.

Seifert, who was named Player of the Series, reflected on his performance, saying, “There was only one way to play. I wanted to play the way I wanted to play. The wickets were bouncy, and tonight, a few shots got me away. It’s great fun playing with Finn; he’s a great mate. Now, a couple of weeks with the family, and then off to the PSL.”

Brief Scores: