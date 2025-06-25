Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kuberaa’ Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide, Declared Mega Blockbuster

Chennai: Sekhar Kammula’s bilingual crime drama Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has officially joined the ₹100+ crore club at the worldwide box office. The makers confirmed the milestone on Wednesday, celebrating its success as a “Mega Blockbuster”.

Official Announcement of ₹100+ Crore Gross

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kuberaa released a celebratory poster reading:

“Unanimous Mega Blockbuster ₹100+ Cr World Wide Gross Estimate”,

along with the caption:

“Wealth. Wisdom. And now… ₹100+CR worth of WAVE. #Kuberaa rules with a grand century at the box office.”

Critical Acclaim and Audience Appreciation

Kuberaa opened to highly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film was praised for its strong narrative, impactful storytelling, and powerful performances by the lead cast.

Chiranjeevi Hails Dhanush and Team at Success Meet

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the film’s success meet as the Chief Guest, lauded the film and said:

“I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life.”

Speaking about Dhanush’s role as Deva, he remarked:

“No one else can do this character except Dhanush. I couldn’t even recognize him initially—he was so immersed in the role.”

Chiranjeevi even went on to predict a National Award for Dhanush, stating:

“If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards.”

He also appreciated performances by Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and praised Sekhar Kammula for his artistic direction and emotional depth in storytelling.

Technical Brilliance Behind ‘Kuberaa’

In addition to the standout cast, Kuberaa boasts a skilled technical team:

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Devi Sri Prasad Cinematography: Niketh Bommi

Niketh Bommi Production Design: Ramakrishna Sabbani & Monika Nigotre

Ramakrishna Sabbani & Monika Nigotre Costume Design: Kavya Sriram & Poorvaa Jain

Kavya Sriram & Poorvaa Jain Co-writer: Chaithanya Pingali

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Kuberaa’s Box Office Impact

The ₹100 crore milestone not only reaffirms the film’s commercial strength but also highlights its emotional and cinematic depth, earning it a lasting place in the hearts of moviegoers. The success of Kuberaa cements Sekhar Kammula’s reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most soulful storytellers.